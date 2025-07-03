Yummy Bee Opens New Store in Khajaguda, Hyderabad

Yummy Bee, India’s pioneering café chain for guilt-free indulgence, has opened its newest store in Khajaguda, Hyderabad. Known for its commitment to delivering desserts made from clean, transparent ingredients, Yummy Bee continues to offer indulgences that are free from sugar, maida, gluten, and preservatives. This latest outlet reflects the brand’s promise of providing a satisfying and responsible dessert experience without compromise.

Spanning 2,000 square feet, the Khajaguda store features a thoughtfully designed space that balances minimalist style with warmth and comfort. Cozy counters and a layout that invites customers to unwind combine with an abundance of natural light to create a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Every detail, from the choice of materials to the seating arrangements, supports Yummy Bee’s identity as a guilt-free café chain focused on honest food and a transparent approach.

Situated in a quiet corner of the city, the café blends earthy charm with modern simplicity. Visitors are greeted by sun-drenched wooden furniture arranged both indoors and along an open outdoor corridor. The outdoor seating area is enhanced by soft greenery and a cheerful mural that reads, “You are what you eat, so eat something sweet,” setting a playful and inviting tone for guests.

Inside the café, the ambiance is enhanced by sleek black pendant lights that illuminate a generous dessert display counter filled with Yummy Bee’s signature clean-label treats. Hand-drawn botanical murals extend along the walls, adding subtle artistic touches that bring a gentle rhythm to the space. The use of warm wood tones, teal cushions, and terrazzo flooring creates an environment that is simultaneously contemporary, cozy, and understated.

Commenting on the new launch, Sandeep Jangala, Founder of Yummy Bee, said: “We’ve always believed that indulgent food doesn’t have to come with compromise. This new space in Khajaguda allows us to bring that vision to more people; desserts that are satisfying, made with clean ingredients, and served in an environment that feels honest and real. We’re proud to build something we’d serve to our own families.”

This new location is part of Yummy Bee’s steady, calculated expansion strategy, which prioritizes product integrity and consistent customer experience over rapid scale. Each store is opened only after careful surveys, competitor analysis, and consideration of market potential, ensuring that growth is grounded in lasting value rather than hype.

The Khajaguda store invites dessert lovers and casual visitors alike to experience Yummy Bee’s signature clean indulgence in a space designed to feel more like a comforting haven than a typical café. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to honest communication, clean ingredients, and creating food that customers can feel proud to enjoy.