Zone Connect Hotel gets ready at Yadadri

Hyderabad: While Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri will be reopened for devotees on March 28, a four-star hotel – Zone Connect is all set to open on March 20. Located 2.4 km away from the renovated temple, the first phase of the project will be launched with 140 suite rooms. As part of the second phase, another 260 rooms will be ready by July, 2023.

Laxmi Nivasam Developers has been constructing the property. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, which runs five-star hotels under the brand The Park, will maintain Zone Connect Hotel on a revenue sharing basis. Zone Connect was introduced as a limited service brand of hotels under Zone by The Park portfolio during last year.

Zone Connect at Yadadri will be the seventh property of the group of hotels across India. Laxmi Nivasam Developers CMD Rajendra Prasad and Zone by The Park National Head Vikas Ahluwalia sign a term sheet in Hyderabad on Friday. They claim to provide luxury stay at affordable cost near the famous shrine of Yadadri.

Betting big on temple tourism at Yadadri, Rajendra Prasad says, "The construction of a new temple at Yadadri is the brain child of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has paid special attention to its development. Crores of rupees have been allocated and the area is being developed a lot. Now, the whole world is looking at this shrine."

"Near such a holy place, Lakshmi Nivaasam has come up with a luxury hotel project in 200-acre land with an investment of more than Rs 100 crore. It will provide unforgettable hospitality to the pilgrims and devotees. The hotel will offer employment opportunity to around 500 local people," he informed.