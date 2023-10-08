Live
- Legitimate aspirations of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue ensuring national security of Israel: Congress
- Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste management plant in Kozhikode
- Varanasi plans temple-shaped building for divisional offices
- IAF must be one of best, if not best by time it completes 100 years in 2032: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari
- Bareilly is first district to grant access to smart classes in all schools
- Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
- CBI conducts multiple raids around Kolkata in municipal bodies recruitment case
- Thatikonda Rajaiah makes sensational comments, says he is supreme of Station Ghanpur
- CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
Just In
AIADMK for alliance with Muslim groups, Dalit political party
The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is trying to build an alliance with the Muslim political parties of Tamil Nadu besides the most influential Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Chennai : The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is trying to build an alliance with the Muslim political parties of Tamil Nadu besides the most influential Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Notably, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had stated that the party has always been a champion of minority rights and said it would extend its support to the cause of getting release orders of prisoners from the minority community who has been serving long time in jails.
Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the 2 crore cadres of the party have sighed relief at the breaking up of alliance with the BJP as the party will now have options for alliance with parties who are now affiliated with the DMK. AIADMK general secretary EPS had recently spoken to Thol Thirumavalavan MP who is the founder leader of the Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
The VCK is presently firmly saddled with the DMK front but if the AIADMK gives a proper recognition to the party, it would definitely jump the fence, according to sources in the AIADMK.
The AIADMK is also trying to garner support from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) which have their own influence among the Muslim minority communities.