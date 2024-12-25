Live
- Tragic Loss for Beejady Village: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary Among Five Soldiers Killed in Poonch Accident
- Mass Rally Organized by BJP in Hyderabad on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Centenary Celebration
- J&K: With over 25,000 houses built under PMAY, Doda ranks second in Jammu region
- Celta Vigo extend all-time club top-scorer Iago Aspas’ contract till 2026
- BGT: Kaif gives preference to Jaiswal-Rahul opening pair for Boxing Day Test against Australia
- Odisha CM Majhi, Naveen Patnaik extend Christmas greetings
- Icebreaker Keyboard: AluminIum Design Costing as Much as a MacBook Pro
- ‘Rifle Club’ Movie Review: A Stylish Thriller That Falls Short in Storytelling
- Chennai to Experience Heavy Rain as Severe Low-Pressure System Approaches Coastal Areas
- Pradeep’s ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ hypes up with energetic new song
Just In
Chennai to Experience Heavy Rain as Severe Low-Pressure System Approaches Coastal Areas
A severe low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the delta districts, bringing heavy to moderate rains.
A severe low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which had been moving towards the Andhra coast without crossing it, is now heading towards the delta districts of the state.
On Sunday, it shifted towards the west-southwest and entered the Bay of Bengal by Monday afternoon, moving towards the northern districts. By Tuesday afternoon, it continued to move west-southwest, heading towards the delta region.
Officials have stated that the low-pressure system, located 500 km from the city, is expected to approach the coast by Wednesday. It will weaken after reaching the delta districts on Thursday and then move towards the Arabian Sea. Due to this system, scattered rains were reported in the city and nearby areas on Tuesday morning.
Heavy to moderate rainfall is expected in many parts of the state on December 26th and 27th, with the possibility of heavy rains in the Western Ghats on December 28th.
Coastal districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu are likely to experience scattered rains due to the low-pressure area.