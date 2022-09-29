Fire At A Gas Cylinder Godown In Chennai Leaves 12 People Injured

On Wednesday night, a fire that sparked at a gas cylinder godown close to Oragadam resulted in injuring twelve people. The cylinders were being unloaded at the godown at Devariyambakkam in the evening, according to Oragadam police. A fire started when one of the cylinders exploded at that point.

The cylinders that were stored in the godown began bursting as the fire quickly spread throughout the entire godown.Police claimed that although 12 workers were hurt, there were no casualties. The Chengalpattu Government Hospital received the injured workers right away for medical attention.

Firefighters from Kanchipuram, Sriperumbudur, Walajabad, and Chengalpattu were called to duty. RDO and Kancheepuram SP also flocked to the site. People who lived close to the godown were relocated to safer areas.