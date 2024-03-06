12-year-old gives classical twist to 'Johnny Johnny'

Mumbai: The 12-year-old Atharva Mishra, from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh won the hearts with his quirky singing style, as he added a unique classical twist to the iconic nursery rhyme, 'Johnny Johnny' during the auditions of 'Superstar Singer 3'.

Impressed by his singing, super judge Neha Kakkar said: "The performance was outstanding, and one that is unheard of. I am shocked. It was so good, Atharva, I can feel the effort and practice behind the making of this wonderful classic. A good singer takes on any challenges, and Atharva, the same is reflected in you."

"The way you performed 'Johnny Johnny' with an Indian musical touch is commendable," added Neha.

Speaking about this unique choice of song, Atharva said: "I come from Kabir Math. And the specialty of Kabir Math is that we are taught rhymes and poems in this manner only. This was all possible because of the education that I have received from my teachers in Banaras. I owe it all to them."

Captain Salman Ali added: "Hats off to your gurus; mera Salaam hai unko. The innovative approach to poetically presenting your singing is truly amazing, and when I saw you onstage, I felt that the tune and rhythm would be the same as 'Johnny Johnny', but your quirky version was so good. You created such a great atmosphere; this was truly amazing."