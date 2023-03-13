4 Major Reasons to Watch 'Kabzaa' on its First Day First Show

Director Chandru's 'Kabzaa', set to release on March 17, is generating massive anticipation among audiences. After four long years in the making, the film serves as a litmus test for the entire team to maintain the pan-India success that Kannada cinema achieved last year with blockbusters like 'KGF', '777 Charlie', and 'Kantara'. Let's take a look at the four major reasons why you should watch 'Kabzaa' on its First Day First Show (FDFS).

Star-Studded Cast:

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Upendra, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, and Shriya Saran in lead roles, it's no wonder that fans of the film are eagerly flocking to theaters for the First Day First Show (FDFS) to see their favorite stars in new avatars in this highly-anticipated movie. The audience is in for a treat as these stars are set to deliver plenty of spine-tingling, whistle-worthy moments throughout the film.

Director R Chandru

For Director R Chandru, 'Kabzaa' is a dream project that has finally come to fruition thanks to the incredible efforts of Upendra and Sudeep. While Chandru has been relatively quiet during the film's promotions, he has promised to speak more about the project after its release. This quiet confidence has only served to pique the audience's curiosity about what Chandru has accomplished in the film.

Artistic Brilliance of the Art Director Shivakumar

During the Mumbai press meet, Upendra mentioned that 'Kabzaa' couldn't be shot in live locations and that sets had to be erected for the film. The film's art director, Shivakumar, has garnered widespread praise for his exceptional work on the sets of 'Kabzaa'. Thanks to his hard work, the audience is sure to be transported to a different era and immerse themselves in a world that feels truly authentic.

Cinematographer AJ Shetty

Making a big-budget movie requires a dedicated team that works tirelessly to bring the director's vision to life. In the case of 'Kabzaa', the film's shooting spanned four years, and cinematographer AJ Shetty took it upon himself to rise to the challenge and create a visual masterpiece that stands out on its own, even when compared to the likes of 'KGF'.

