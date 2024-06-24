Live
6.3-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 51 km NNE of Port Olry of Vanuatu local time on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Suva: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 51 km NNE of Port Olry of Vanuatu local time on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There were no immediate reports of casualty or damage due to the quake at 19:03 local time, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the USGS, the epicentre, with a depth of 156.7 km, was determined to be at 14.609 degrees south latitude and 167.249 degrees east longitude.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning based on the quake.
Pacific island countries such as Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu lie on the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire', an arc of earthquake and volcanic zones where continental plates collide, producing frequent seismic activities.
