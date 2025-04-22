‘6Journey’ gears up for grand release with promising content

The upcoming film 6Journey, produced under the Aruna Kumari Films banner by Palyam Sheshamma and Basireddy, is all set to hit the big screens on April 25. Directed by Basir Alluri and bankrolled by Palyam Ravi Prakash Reddy, the film stars Ravi Prakash Reddy, Sameer Datta, Tasty Teja, Pallavi Rathod, Ramya Reddy, and others in lead roles. With censor formalities completed and the trailer already generating buzz, expectations are high.

At the trailer launch event, director Basir Alluri praised the dedication of his team, saying, “Sameer worked incredibly hard, Ravi Prakash Reddy led from the front, and the heroines gave phenomenal performances. Tasty Teja added lively energy to the film, while Simha’s music and Surendar Reddy’s guidance were invaluable.”

Hero Sameer Datta described 6Journey as a blend of love, action, and thriller. “Basir garu has beautifully brought this vision to life. We request everyone to support us as the film releases on April 25,” he added.

Lead actress Pallavi Rathod shared her excitement, stating, “This film has something for everyone, and I’m confident audiences will connect with it.”

Comedian Tasty Teja, who plays a full-length role, expressed gratitude to the team and said the film would earn him recognition as an actor. Producer Ravi Prakash Reddy concluded, “We’ve crafted 6Journey with all essential elements. With the trailer receiving a great response, we believe Telugu audiences will embrace our film.”