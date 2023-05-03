8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting

Metro trains have made travel easy for many techies… But yes they are crowded yet have many untold stories. Bollywood's young actors Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah are all set to come up with one such beautiful un-told story of the metro with '8 AM Metro'… It's a hectic task for all the women to complete their household chores and catch the metro at the right time to reach their offices. Even Saiyami Kher is also essaying the same working woman role in this movie and looked awesome just like the lady next to the door. Off late, the makers launched the trailer of this interesting drama on social media and showcased a glimpse of the plot…



Along with the makers, even Saiyami and Gulshan also shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Sometimes a simple metro ride can lead to an unforgettable destination 🚇❤️Watch the heartwarming story of two strangers who experience friendship & bonding while riding an 8 AM Metro. Trailer Out Now 🎬 pic.twitter.com/aoNGvGbowd — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) May 3, 2023

Along with sharing the trailer, Saiyami also wrote, “Sometimes a simple metro ride can lead to an unforgettable destination. Watch the heartwarming story of two strangers who experience friendship & bonding while riding an 8 AM Metro. Trailer Out Now”.

The trailer is all interesting and showcases how two strangers Saiyami and Gulshan meet while boarding their metro trains. They travel in the same coach and at the same time and they share a great bond slowly turning into good friends. Although both of them have beautiful families and have a good bond with them, they get attracted to each other and spend some good moments. But the emotional ending of the trailer showcasing their separation also highlighted the main content of the movie. So, we need to wait and watch to know the story of these two strangers who met through the metro.

One more important element of this movie is, Saiyami is seen as a poet too in this movie and poet Gulzar penned 6 special poems for this movie.

8 AM Metro movie is directed by Raj Rachakonda of Mallesham fame. He is making his Bollywood debut with this film and already impressed with the trailer. This movie is being produced by Raj and Kishore under their home banners.

This movie will hit the theatres on 19th May, 2023…