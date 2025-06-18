‘8 Vasantaalu’ pre-release event: A poetic celebration of love and passion

The grand pre-release event of ‘8 Vasantaalu’, produced by pan-India banner Mythri Movie Makers, was held in Hyderabad amid much fanfare. Directed by Phanindra Narsetti and starring Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 20.

Director Phanindra Narsetti expressed heartfelt gratitude to producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, saying they support stories with soul, not just scale. “They believed in people, not just projects. That’s what makes Mythri the biggest production house,” he said. Highlighting Ananthika’s dedication, he praised her for choosing passion over money. “The film runs in reverse chronology, and no one should miss the opening sequence,” he noted.

Actress Ananthika called it a once-in-a-lifetime role. “Playing Ayodhya was transformative. This is not just a movie but an emotion,” she shared. Actor Ravi Teja, who plays Sanjay, dedicated his debut performance to his late grandfather and thanked the team for believing in him.

Producer Ravi Shankar called Ananthika and Phanindra the pillars of the film. Shot in iconic locations like Kashmir, Ooty, Varanasi, and Agra, the movie is a visually rich and emotionally layered journey of a woman’s life.

The entire team, including cast, crew, lyricists, and technicians, expressed confidence that the film will resonate with audiences and urged viewers to experience it in theatres on June 20.