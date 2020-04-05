 Top
9 PM 9 Minutes Live Updates: Indian Cinema Industry Show Off Their Gratitude By Lightening Diyas And Candles

First of all, we Hans India thank our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to show off our gratitude towards our nation....

First of all, we Hans India thank our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to show off our gratitude towards our nation. Modi ji asked all of us to just light a diya or candle or go with mobile flash or torch lights in order to fight off with Coronavirus. He told to switch off tube lights for 9 minutes and stand out in balconies or in-front of houses holding the lights.

These are not just lights but the ray of hopes which all the Indians are showing off at a time for 9 minutes…

Not only normal people, even whole Indian cine industry has come forward and showed off their gratitude towards the country in this crisis time.

We Hans India has collated celebrity social media postings regarding the '9 PM 9 Minutes' social cause… Have a look!

First, we will witness how our Prime Minister has lightened the diya's and raised hope of ray amidst the Corona fever…

Next, look into the posts of our dear cine celebrities and see how they are following the footsteps of our Prime Minister…

Allu Arjun

Mahesh Babu

Ranveer Singh

Pradeep Machiraju

Anushka Sharma

AmalaAkkineni

Ram Gopal Varma

Nayanthara

Bhumi Pednekar

Tamannah Bhatia

Rajashekar

Sushmita Sen

Lakshmi Manchu

Janhvi Kapoor

Hansika

VikramPrabhu

PragyaJaiswal

Pooja Hegde

KanganaRanaut

HemaMalini

Arjun Kapoor

ManjulaGhattameneni

Juhi Chawla

As Corona positive cases are growing rapidly in India, we all need to stay safe at home and prove that nothing can break our country neither its virus nor terrorism. Staying at home for a few days is not a problem and it makes India Corona-free country making us do what the developed countries like Italy, USA and Europe couldn't do… Yes! We need to prove ourselves help the Government by following their rules to overcome this pandemic virus.

Let us hope that we will free from this virus soon and get back to normal… Stay safe at home!!!

