9 PM 9 Minutes Live Updates: Indian Cinema Industry Show Off Their Gratitude By Lightening Diyas And Candles

First of all, we Hans India thank our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to show off our gratitude towards our nation. Modi ji asked all of us to just light a diya or candle or go with mobile flash or torch lights in order to fight off with Coronavirus. He told to switch off tube lights for 9 minutes and stand out in balconies or in-front of houses holding the lights.

These are not just lights but the ray of hopes which all the Indians are showing off at a time for 9 minutes…

Not only normal people, even whole Indian cine industry has come forward and showed off their gratitude towards the country in this crisis time.

We Hans India has collated celebrity social media postings regarding the '9 PM 9 Minutes' social cause… Have a look!

First, we will witness how our Prime Minister has lightened the diya's and raised hope of ray amidst the Corona fever…

Next, look into the posts of our dear cine celebrities and see how they are following the footsteps of our Prime Minister…

Allu Arjun

Mahesh Babu

Ranveer Singh

Pradeep Machiraju

Anushka Sharma

AmalaAkkineni

Ram Gopal Varma

9 PM Disclaimer : Not following Corona warnings is far more dangerous than not following government warnings on cigarette smoking pic.twitter.com/Few9fyXhOg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2020

Nayanthara

Bhumi Pednekar

Thank you 🙏🏻 to all our doctors, all the front line workers and their families. We promise to do our bit by staying indoors and being responsible towards you and our society. Together #indiafightscorona #9pm9minutes #gratitude pic.twitter.com/UENuHXMm7k — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 5, 2020

Tamannah Bhatia

The wound is the place where the light enters you 🌏

-Rumi



Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!

#IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #Heal pic.twitter.com/xaJMIFBn2B — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 5, 2020

Rajashekar

9 minutes together for the whole nation,

To pray

To hope

To drive darkness away!

We'll fight this, we'll make it.. Together🙌🙏 #LightForIndia #9pm9minutes @PMOIndia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L71q1SuVM8 — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) April 5, 2020

Sushmita Sen

We send prayers to the world, may our love & light reach you!!❤️ God bless us all with the courage to exercise faith & never lose heart. Heal we will & together!!👍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🙏🤗 "FEEL THE ENERGY" pic.twitter.com/9SOT1papt5 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 5, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu

Janhvi Kapoor

Joining hands with everyone in illuminating hope and happiness for the entire universe. Stay safe. Stay at home #9pm9minutes 9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/bt4zvRRyTA — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 5, 2020

Hansika

9pm for 9mins . Did my bit ... Did you ? pic.twitter.com/O8TrSRWT1Y — Hansika (@ihansika) April 5, 2020

VikramPrabhu

PragyaJaiswal

Lighting up the darkness! 🕯🕯

WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER 😇😇



Prayers for a better tomorrow and well being of our families, friends and everyone in this nation 🇮🇳 #9pm9minutes #StrengthInSolidarity#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/O69b6DYRGj — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) April 5, 2020

Pooja Hegde

Light. Prayer. Good intentions..."Remember, Happiness can be found,even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" ❤️ #9baje9minute #powerofpositivity @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LNfguPIP85 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 5, 2020

KanganaRanaut

Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020

HemaMalini

We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM's wish pic.twitter.com/1m8pKtFlMw — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 5, 2020

Arjun Kapoor

The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.

Together, we shall overcome !!!#9MinutesForIndia pic.twitter.com/Q9DhskpXhR — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 5, 2020

ManjulaGhattameneni

May the Diyas, Candles and everything you held tonight fight away the negativity in and around us. May the light add to brightness, positivity and infinite hope.



Stay a Luminary, Spread love and inspire life. :) 🪔 pic.twitter.com/g9aBRfm3xk — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) April 5, 2020

Juhi Chawla

Let light shine out of darkness 😇

Belief. Faith. Hope 😇👍 #GoCorona pic.twitter.com/fKTwHk7o9e — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 5, 2020

As Corona positive cases are growing rapidly in India, we all need to stay safe at home and prove that nothing can break our country neither its virus nor terrorism. Staying at home for a few days is not a problem and it makes India Corona-free country making us do what the developed countries like Italy, USA and Europe couldn't do… Yes! We need to prove ourselves help the Government by following their rules to overcome this pandemic virus.

Let us hope that we will free from this virus soon and get back to normal… Stay safe at home!!!