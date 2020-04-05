9 PM 9 Minutes Live Updates: Indian Cinema Industry Show Off Their Gratitude By Lightening Diyas And Candles
First of all, we Hans India thank our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to show off our gratitude towards our nation....
First of all, we Hans India thank our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to show off our gratitude towards our nation. Modi ji asked all of us to just light a diya or candle or go with mobile flash or torch lights in order to fight off with Coronavirus. He told to switch off tube lights for 9 minutes and stand out in balconies or in-front of houses holding the lights.
These are not just lights but the ray of hopes which all the Indians are showing off at a time for 9 minutes…
Not only normal people, even whole Indian cine industry has come forward and showed off their gratitude towards the country in this crisis time.
We Hans India has collated celebrity social media postings regarding the '9 PM 9 Minutes' social cause… Have a look!
First, we will witness how our Prime Minister has lightened the diya's and raised hope of ray amidst the Corona fever…
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11
Next, look into the posts of our dear cine celebrities and see how they are following the footsteps of our Prime Minister…
Allu Arjun
9pm - 9mins ! pic.twitter.com/F2SN9YPWKt— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 5, 2020
Mahesh Babu
9pm 9minutes🪔 #LightForIndia #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Vj8GXKmadR— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 5, 2020
Ranveer Singh
🪔 #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/upxPhbVMvN— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 5, 2020
Pradeep Machiraju
#Solidarity #Unity #LightForIndia #IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nax9YGSFK9— Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) April 5, 2020
Anushka Sharma
🪔💜✨ pic.twitter.com/WF0oMpQx99— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 5, 2020
AmalaAkkineni
India is together! #9pm9minutes #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/70RrrhCqLy— Amala Akkineni (@amalaakkineni1) April 5, 2020
Ram Gopal Varma
9 PM Disclaimer : Not following Corona warnings is far more dangerous than not following government warnings on cigarette smoking pic.twitter.com/Few9fyXhOg— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2020
Nayanthara
#letstogetherfightcovid19 let the darkness go away #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Fc4C6lnIq9— Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) April 5, 2020
Bhumi Pednekar
Thank you 🙏🏻 to all our doctors, all the front line workers and their families. We promise to do our bit by staying indoors and being responsible towards you and our society. Together #indiafightscorona #9pm9minutes #gratitude pic.twitter.com/UENuHXMm7k— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 5, 2020
Tamannah Bhatia
The wound is the place where the light enters you 🌏— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 5, 2020
-Rumi
Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!
#IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #Heal pic.twitter.com/xaJMIFBn2B
Rajashekar
9 minutes together for the whole nation,— Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) April 5, 2020
To pray
To hope
To drive darkness away!
We'll fight this, we'll make it.. Together🙌🙏 #LightForIndia #9pm9minutes @PMOIndia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L71q1SuVM8
Sushmita Sen
We send prayers to the world, may our love & light reach you!!❤️ God bless us all with the courage to exercise faith & never lose heart. Heal we will & together!!👍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🙏🤗 "FEEL THE ENERGY" pic.twitter.com/9SOT1papt5— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 5, 2020
Lakshmi Manchu
Actress @LakshmiManchu participated in #LightForIndia campaign.— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 5, 2020
Lights a candle #StayHomeStaySafe #9pm9minutes #iSupportLampLighting @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCornona pic.twitter.com/jf7ovTuIKt
Janhvi Kapoor
Joining hands with everyone in illuminating hope and happiness for the entire universe. Stay safe. Stay at home #9pm9minutes 9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/bt4zvRRyTA— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 5, 2020
Hansika
9pm for 9mins . Did my bit ... Did you ? pic.twitter.com/O8TrSRWT1Y— Hansika (@ihansika) April 5, 2020
VikramPrabhu
❤️🙏🇮🇳🌎 pic.twitter.com/O8McWXTaeh— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 5, 2020
PragyaJaiswal
Lighting up the darkness! 🕯🕯— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) April 5, 2020
WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER 😇😇
Prayers for a better tomorrow and well being of our families, friends and everyone in this nation 🇮🇳 #9pm9minutes #StrengthInSolidarity#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/O69b6DYRGj
Pooja Hegde
Light. Prayer. Good intentions..."Remember, Happiness can be found,even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" ❤️ #9baje9minute #powerofpositivity @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LNfguPIP85— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 5, 2020
KanganaRanaut
Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020
HemaMalini
We lit lamps exactly at 9PM for 9 minutes in deference to the PM's wish pic.twitter.com/1m8pKtFlMw— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 5, 2020
Arjun Kapoor
The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 5, 2020
Together, we shall overcome !!!#9MinutesForIndia pic.twitter.com/Q9DhskpXhR
ManjulaGhattameneni
May the Diyas, Candles and everything you held tonight fight away the negativity in and around us. May the light add to brightness, positivity and infinite hope.— Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) April 5, 2020
Stay a Luminary, Spread love and inspire life. :) 🪔 pic.twitter.com/g9aBRfm3xk
Juhi Chawla
Let light shine out of darkness 😇— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 5, 2020
Belief. Faith. Hope 😇👍 #GoCorona pic.twitter.com/fKTwHk7o9e
As Corona positive cases are growing rapidly in India, we all need to stay safe at home and prove that nothing can break our country neither its virus nor terrorism. Staying at home for a few days is not a problem and it makes India Corona-free country making us do what the developed countries like Italy, USA and Europe couldn't do… Yes! We need to prove ourselves help the Government by following their rules to overcome this pandemic virus.
Let us hope that we will free from this virus soon and get back to normal… Stay safe at home!!!