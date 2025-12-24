‘A Beautiful Breakup’ teaser crosses 1.5M views; promising an emotional Valentine’s Day release

It isn’t often that a breakup story generates this level of anticipation, but A Beautiful Breakup is already emerging as a rare exception. The English feature film has crossed 1.5 million views for its teaser, drawing global attention for its intimate narrative and haunting atmosphere. Inspired by real-life events, the film blurs the boundaries between emotional realism and the supernatural.

The story follows a couple, portrayed by Thaksh and Matylda Bajer, who retreat to a secluded estate for what is meant to be their final holiday together. Their intention is simple—to part ways peacefully. However, the house they choose holds a deeper, unsettling presence. What begins as a quiet farewell slowly transforms into an emotional journey shaped by lingering souls tied to the estate. As past and present collide, the couple is forced to confront unresolved feelings and the true weight of their relationship.

London-based actor Thaksh delivers a performance that is already generating interest, with multiple projects lined up in both the UK and India ahead of the film’s release. Matylda Bajer, known for her poised screen presence, adds emotional depth to the story. She was recently praised for her role in Aghathiyaa, starring Arjun Sarja and Jiiva.

Adding a powerful emotional layer is Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed a full original symphonic soundtrack for the film. Performed by the Bow Tie Orchestra, the music serves as a soul-stirring narrative force rather than a conventional background score. The OST is now streaming worldwide, officially distributed by The Orchard (Sony Music Entertainment) across major platforms.

With an international technical team and a deeply human core, A Beautiful Breakup is set for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2026.