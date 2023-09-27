A lifelong relationship that started with a buffalo

Hyerabad: Waheeda Rehman who is known as one of the most accomplished actresses always liked to keep her personal life very personal.

But it is interesting to know that the famed Guru Dutt-Waheeda collaboration began in Hyderabad in 1955 and it was because of a bovine. Sounds like a filmy shot. But it is a fact. When Guru Dutt was staying in Hyderabad for some time, a buffalo crashed into his car. Looking to remake Tamil hit “Missiamma” (1955) in Hindi, Dutt along with Alvi and their production controller Guruswamy had decided to travel to Hyderabad in a car. A tired Alvi drove the car into a startled buffalo on the road and the trio had to extend their stay in Hyderabad by a couple of days due to the smashed up car. On one of those days, sitting at the office of a distributor in Secunderabad, Dutt’s attention was grabbed by a young woman who got down from a car and entered the building opposite. The distributor then informed, “She is a dancer in a Telugu film ‘Rojulu Marayi’, which is a super hit thanks to her dance number.” Dutt showed interest in meeting her and Rehman was called into the office, “very plainly dressed, without even lipstick to relieve the monotony of her face” and “spoke softly in near monosyllables in response” to the queries.

Three months after her first meeting in Hyderabad, Waheeda who was in Madras got a call from Bombay. The visitor said: ‘Well, Guru Dutt has asked me to take you to Bombay. He wants to sign you.’

Her mother was most surprised and decided to discuss the idea with her friends. They advised her to say Bismillah and go. She was very reluctant. Bombay was like a foreign country to her. She was advised ‘Go, but remember she is not a slave. Don’t agree to all their demands. If you don’t agree to something, say it. If you don’t like living there, come back. Just don’t get intimidated.’

It was finally agreed at the next meeting that she could keep her own name. Her mother was asked to sign the contract... as she was under eighteen. But before that Waheeda said: ’Id like to add something to the contract.’ (Director) Raj Khosla was surprised: ‘Newcomers don’t usually make demands. Just sign.’ Gurudutt kept silent. Then I told them if I did not like any costumes, I would not wear them. Gurudutt sat up. Then he said in his quiet voice: ‘I don’t make films of that kind.

But she insisted: ‘When I am older, I might decide to wear a swimsuit. I won’t now because I am very shy.’ Raj Khosla retorted: ‘If you’re so shy, why do you want to work in films?’ I said calmly: ‘I haven’t come here of my own accord. You called us.. The next day they went back to the office. The clause about costumes was added and her mother signed three-year contract with Guru Dutt Films.