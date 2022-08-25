A New Poster From Nani's Dasara Is Out…

At present Tollywood's ace actor Nani is in the best phase of his career as along with treating the movie buffs with unique roles, he is also getting success as a producer. His last movie Ante Sundaraniki being a complete comedy entertainer, bagged a decent status at the box office and now, he is ready to hit the screens with an action entertainer Dasara. As going with off-beat and de-glamour roles is in trend, Nani is also all set to look in a complete village man role in this most-awaited movie. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster of this movie and promised to reveal a big update tomorrow!



Nani also shared the new poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "LOCKED Will be revealed tomorrow at 11.11 #DASARA @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @sudhakarcheruk5".

In the poster, a group of people sitting on a muddy land are seen waiting for someone!

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

On the occasion of the Dussehra festival last year, Nani shared a small glimpse of his Dasara movie and announced the news to all his fans. Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. He is also producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.