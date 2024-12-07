A Stellar Performance: Arijit Singh Live in Hyderabad at GMR Arena

Oh Kabira Aaa, Arijit maan gaya! We’re returning our favourite tinsel, the raabta to the Pearl City, Hyderabad!

Arijit Singh, the voice that has touched millions of hearts is BACK IN HYDERABAD for an unforgettable night! This is your chance to catch the crooner in person playing live with his soulful sounds and raw energy.

‘Just imagine singing to your favourite songs and hearing Arijit’s voice. Whether it is ‘Apna Bana Le’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, ‘Kesariya’ or any of your all-time favourites, the night will never be ‘Laapata’.

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night Arijit Singh live concert with the biggest production set Arijit has ever sung on! If you’re a lifelong fan or just new to his music, this is your chance to catch the magic in person.

Live in Hyderabad – 7th December 2024

Arijit Singh will ignite Hyderabad on 7th December 2024! This anticipated Arijit Singh India Tour 2024 is organised by HSBC, curated by Insider.in and Fever Live, and organized by Hyperlink Brand Solutions. Prepare yourself for one of the most action-packed Hyderabad concert events of the year, Arijit’s best songs on stage. You can also sing along to some of your favourite songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Phir Le Aya Dil, and so much more!

Tickets and Discounts

If you are an HSBC cardholder, you can have early access to tickets, starting from 21st Oct 2024 and save 10% on selected Hyderabad and Bengaluru tickets. For everyone else, the general ticket sale will begin on 23rd October 2024 at 1pm. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets before they’re gone!

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Concert

Arijit Singh’s voice is such that it speaks straight from the heart. He has produced some of Bollywood’s most hit songs since his debut in 2009. From Soch Na Sake to Aayat, Arijit’s music never fails to find a way to move.

See Arijit Singh perform live, don’t miss it! Bring your friends, family, or the people you love to an amazing night of beautiful music. Get yourself ready for the 23rd of October and get your tickets locked up for a Night with One of India’s Best Singers.

The Energy in the Air

As soon as Arijit stepped on the stage, the arena went throbbing. The immense arena, packed to the rafters with passionate fans, was teeming with anticipation. Once the lights went out and "Tum Hi Ho" first sounded in the arena, people began to get excited. People cried and sang every word of the classic song. Arijit’s resonant voice flowed seamlessly through the massive room, establishing a personal bond with everyone who attended, sitting anywhere.

Singing Songs That Ripped Your Heartstrings

Throughout the evening, Arijit led the listeners through his signature hits, each a true gem in itself. The audience sang along to his songs "Channa Mereya," "Raabta," and "Agar Tum Saath Ho," their voices mingling with his. Not only the music, it was the rawness of Arijit’s voice that turned each song into a moment.

The master, who was always a song-teller, never failed to impress. Every single note was played with such virtuosity and intensity that the whole arena became filled with his presence. Whether it was a mellow, ethereal ballad or a romantic song, Arijit’s voice reached out to everyone in the audience for an euphoric moment.

Stunning Visuals and Stunning Performance

As brilliant as Arijit’s voice was, the production was also spectacular. The LED lights jiggled with Bollywood music live and radiated colour across the crowd. They created a stunning visual backdrop that went perfectly with each song’s emotion. This integration of imagery and audio created a completely immersive feel.

The stage was massive in the sense that all three screens remained visible from behind, so even those at the back could see what was going on right in front of them. The atmosphere on the stage was further enhanced by the glittering performances of Arijit’s band, whose flawless playfulness just added another level of perfection to the evening.

The Finale: A Rolling Revolution

Towards the end of the evening, Arijit Singh concluded his show with one of his signature songs, "Jeene Laga Hoon". People were collectively clapping their hands and shouting in appreciation for the Arijit Singh live performance they had just witnessed.

Arijit Singh's gig at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most hypnotic shows in the city's musical history. From his sweet singing to the energy of the stage, the evening proved Arijit as one of the best musicians in the world. The audience went home with an experience they would never forget, looking forward to his next performance.