‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ team thanks audience for their positive response

Actors Victory Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas have re-united after two decades and came up with the recent outing ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam-House No. 47’. The film getting positive response from the movie lovers and the team thanked the audience

“Thank you so much everyone for supporting this new genre of cinema. Thank you to our producer S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) for supporting us. Also thanking the media for your support. Happy that the audience liked it,” Venkatesh said during the press meet.

“Thanks to the audience for liking this from the first show. Thanks for discussing the interval scene. We are very happy that the audience liked it,” Trivikram said.

The movie which is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations stars Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role. It also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh and Satya in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Srinidhi complimented Venkatesh for his comedy timing. Thaman also praised Trivikram’s strong writing and dialogues. The cast also thanked the filmmaker and producer for giving them an opportunity. They were hopeful about the theatrical performance of the movie.





