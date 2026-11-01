Ritual marks beginning of Gnana Saraswati temple reconstruction at Basara

Khanapur: The reconstruction of the renowned Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basara in Nirmal district has formally commenced with priests performing the traditional Sweekaram ritual to mark the beginning of construction works.

On Saturday, special Vedic rituals were performed for the Krishna Shila (black stone) selected for the sanctum sanctorum. The ceremonies were conducted in accordance with scriptural traditions under the leadership of chief priest Sanjeev, assisted by a team of Vedic scholars.

The State Government has sanctioned Rs 354 crore for the comprehensive development of the temple. The construction of the main sanctum will be supported by temple donors Surapuneni Sunanda and Padmapriya.

Temple AEO Ganga Srinivas, priests, Vedic scholars, officials and staff members attended the religious ceremony.