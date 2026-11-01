Raj Thakur hands over double-bedroom houses to 633 beneficiaries

Karimnagar: MLA M.S. Raj Thakur and his wife Manali Thakur distributed double-bedroom houses to 633 eligible families at Jangalapalli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Thakur said the government was committed to providing dignified housing to the poor and assured residents that pending infrastructure works would be completed soon. He alleged that the previous BRS government had failed to fulfil its housing promise despite conducting two rounds of allotment draws.

Highlighting development initiatives, he said water supply, electricity and road works worth crores of rupees had been completed, while several other projects were underway in Ramagundam. He also announced plans to improve education, healthcare and employment opportunities.

The MLA urged beneficiaries to maintain cleanliness and consider rooftop solar panels to reduce electricity costs. Mayor Mahankali Swamy, Deputy Mayor Yellaiah, municipal officials, Congress leaders and beneficiaries attended the programme.