Aadi Saikumar announces his next titled ‘Krishna from Brindavanam’

Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar is gearing up for a grand comeback to the silver screen after more than a year-long hiatus. The actor, known for his versatile performances, announced his new project titled 'Krishna from Brindavanam'. Directed by Veerabhadram Chowdary, who previously collaborated with Aadi on the film 'Chuttalabbai', the project was officially launched in Hyderabad.

The announcement of 'Krishna from Brindavanam' marks an exciting development in Aadi's career, as fans eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen. The film is set to commence its principal photography soon, signaling a fresh chapter in Aadi's cinematic journey.

Produced by Thumu Narasimha and Jami Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Lakshmi Prasanna Productions, the movie promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. With the creative vision of Veerabhadram Chowdary and the backing of seasoned producers, 'Krishna from Brindavanam' holds the promise of delivering a memorable viewing experience for audiences.





Renowned music director Anup Rubens is onboard to compose the musical score for the film, adding further excitement to the project. Aadi's return to the screen with 'Krishna from Brindavanam' is anticipated to reignite the fervor of his fan base and captivate audiences with his compelling performance.



Apart from 'Krishna from Brindavanam', Aadi Saikumar has lined up an array of exciting projects in his pipeline, including 'Rudhiraksha' and 'Shanmukha'. With his versatile talent and dedication to his craft, Aadi is poised to make a resounding comeback and leave an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry once again.