‘Aadikeshava’ review: A commercial flick

Cast: PanjaVaisshnavTej, Joju George, Sreeleela, Sada, Suman, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aparna Das, Tanikella Bharani and others

Director: Srikanth N. Reddy

Producers: Naga Vamsi S & Sai Soujanya

Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar

Cinematographer: Dudley

Rating: 2.75/5

Mega hero Panja Vaisshnav Tej’shas paired up with most happening actress Sreeleela and visited audience with “Aadikeshava.”The film songs and trailer created curiosity in audience and has finally released in theatres. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Balu (PanjaVaisshnavTej) leads a joyful life and joins a cosmetic company owned by Chitra (Sreeleela). Just when everything is going smoothly, an unexpected twist in Balu’s story is unveiled. Who is Balu, and how is he linked to Chenga Reddy (Joju George) and Brahmasamudramvillage? Answers to all these questions is the main crux of the film.

Performances

PanjaVaisshnavTej impresses with his mass avatar. He gets a complete makeover from his previous films and he does well in both his shades in the film. He tries his hand in comedy too this time and passes with flying colours but there is still scope for improvement with respect to his funny side.

Sreeleela once again leaves a mark with her performance and kills it as usual with her energetic dance moves. She looks very glamorous in this film and she is a complete treat in all the songs.

Joju George is pretty decent as the main antagonist. His screen presence is good but he should have had more powerful scenes.Sudharshan is another main asset to the film. His funny one-liners provide the much-needed laughs in the middle portions.Sadaand Suman are wasted in very limited roles. Their characters are not completely fleshed out, and their forced slang looks artificial.Aparna Das leaves a fine mark in her important role.Radhika Sarathkumarand Jayaprakash are good as the hero’s parents.The rest of the supporting cast are okay in their parts.

Technicalities

Debutant writer and director Srikanth N Reddy excels in crafting clean comedy but falls short in delivering a compelling story that captivates the audience.Music director GV Prakash Kumar delivers an average score. The cinematographer Dudley does his best to make the film look rich. Editing meets expectations, and the decent production values help the film.

Advantages

Actors performances

A couple of songs

Climax action episode

Cinematography

Drawbacks

Forced commercial elements

Lacks novelty in the plot

Outdated screenplay