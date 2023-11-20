Aadikeshava' trailer: Vaishnav Tej shines in mass avatar

Panja Vaisshnav Tej chose a different film like Uppena to make his debut, even though he hails from Mega Family. He has decided to prove his mettle as an actor with the debut film. After successfully delivering one of the biggest blockbusters, he has decided to carry on with trying different genres.

Now, he is coming up with a complete mass action oriented youthful film, Aadikeshava. Srikanth N. Reddy, who made a good impression, as an actor, in recently released blockbuster MAD, is debuting with this film as writer-director. Movie team has decided to release highly anticipated Theatrical trailer of the film, on 20th November, 2023.

From the trailer, we can say that the Young director and actor seem to have crafted a highly stylish and extremely explosive action entertainer with a good dose of romance, comedy. The visuals, pacing and edit look extremely engaging and give us right expectations to walk into the theatre. Makers promised an action entertainer from the inception and trailer exactly provides the same.





Aadikeshava trailer showcases Vaisshnav Tej, in a very dynamic character and the "cigarette smoking shot" takes the cake with dynamism and enigmatic presentation. His chemistry with latest sensational actress, Sreeleela, is stunning in the trailer, itself. The young duo seem to be at ease on screen and are all set to deliver a crackling performance.



Already, songs composed by National Award winning composer, GV Prakash Kumar like Sittharala Sithravathi, Leelammo have become highly popular among mass and youth audiences. Hey Bujji Bangaram has become a must have entry into romance playlists as well. The buzz for Aadikeshava has improved by leaps and bounds with the songs and the composer has delivered great BGM score, too.





The pulsating BGM shifting tones according to the cuts give us an idea about the work done by the composer. Senior actors like Radhika and a dependable comedian like Sudarshan seem to be delivering the required family emotions and comic relief, in right proportions. The major highlight of Aadikeshava, is the addition of Malayalam actor Joju George. His screen presence is menacing to say the least.



Aparna Das is also cast in the movie in an important role. Aadikseshava trailer increases expectations on the film and looks like a complete mass action bonanza with right family and comic elements. AS Prakash handled production design while Dudley provided stunning visuals with his meticulous cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, respectively, have produced the film on a grand scale. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Aadikeshava is scheduled for a huge release on 24th November 2023, worldwide.







