Aamir Khan: Have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 witnessed a night of celebration as some of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed talents were recognised for their artistry. Superstar Aamir Khan was conferred with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, marking his first award win in 23 years.

Acknowledging the honour, Aamir reflected on his lifelong passion for storytelling. “I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art and this recognition wouldn’t have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and, most importantly, the audiences who gave me the opportunity to be part of these journeys,” he said.

Another emotional highlight of the evening was Abhishek Bachchan’s Best Actor (Male) award for I Want to Talk. The actor revealed that his association with the role began at IFFM three years ago, when director Shoojit Sircar offered him the script. “It’s surreal. I received the Excellence in Cinema award here in 2022, and now I stand here with the Best Actor trophy. This role is an ode to my father and daughter—it’s about caring and raising a parent,” Abhishek shared. A Special Mention in the category went to Gugun Kigpen for Boong.

Veteran actor Arvind Swamy was celebrated with the Leadership in Cinema Award, humbly stating: “I’m still a student of cinema. If a role comes that feels too comfortable, I wouldn’t do it. I always seek challenges. This recognition inspires me to keep evolving.”

The festival also spotlighted diverse cinematic voices. Aditi Rao Hydari received the Diversity in Cinema Award, while Neeraj Ghaywan was honoured with Best Director for Homebound, which also bagged Best Film. The Best Series title went to Black Warrant, while Jaideep Ahlawat earned Best Actor – Web Series for his riveting performance in Paatal Lok 2. Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das added to the evening’s vibrancy by receiving the Disruptor Award.

The festival, which runs until August 24, will close with a screening of Homebound. With a blend of legends and new-age disruptors, IFFM 2025 once again reinforced its role as one of the most significant global platforms celebrating Indian cinema.