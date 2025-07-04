Aamir Khan intense FL as Daha unveiled from ‘Coolie’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated action entertainer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues to build excitement ahead of its global release on August 14, 2025. The film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and is being bankrolled by the prestigious Sun Pictures banner.

Adding to the star power, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan joins the cast in a significant role as ‘Daha’. The makers unveiled his first look poster today, showcasing the actor in a rugged and intense avatar — donning a golden watch, gold-rimmed glasses, and smoking a cigar. The striking poster has taken social media by storm, further amplifying the buzz around the project.

Joining Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan is King Nagarjuna, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Kubera. Nagarjuna is said to be playing a powerful role that adds a dynamic layer to the narrative. Other prominent actors including Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran are also part of the ensemble cast.

In a significant development, Asian Multiplexes Private Limited — co-owned by D. Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Bharat Narang — has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a record price, reflecting the immense anticipation for the film in the Telugu states. The movie will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the banner of Asian Suresh Entertainments.

The previously released teaser and the chartbuster song Chikitu have already generated tremendous excitement among fans. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature storytelling style, coupled with Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence, promises a cinematic experience of epic proportions.

The film boasts a stellar technical crew, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. With a powerful cast, top-tier technical finesse, and the visionary Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the most explosive releases of 2025.