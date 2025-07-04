  • Menu
Aamir Khan Special Cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie – First Look Released

Highlights

Aamir Khan makes a special cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. The first look of Aamir as Dahaa is out. Coolie will be released in IMAX theaters on August 14, 2025.

Aamir Khan is coming back after his hit movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Now, he will surprise fans with a small role in Rajinikanth’s new movie Coolie. The makers have relased Aamir’s first look as Dahaa in the film. He looks cool and tough in a black vest, wearing glasses, and smoking a pipe. This new look is very different from his recent roles. The movie will come to IMAX theaters worldwide on August 14.

Aamir Khan in an interview said that he accepted the small role quickly because he is a big fan of Rajinikanth. He did not even need to hear the script. Aamir said when the director Lokesh approached him and told it was a Rajinikanth movie and asked him to do a cameo, he said yes right away. He did not share more about his character.

