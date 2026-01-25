A$AP Rocky and Rihanna ‘keep the spark alive’ in their relationship

Los Angeles: Rapper A$AP Rocky and his partner Rihanna believe in keeping their relationship fresh and exciting, even while navigating parenthood. The couple, who share three children — RZA, three, Riot, two, and four-month-old Rocki Irish — have made a conscious effort to continue enjoying quality time together.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ebro Show, the 37-year-old rapper spoke candidly about the importance of maintaining friendship and fun in a long-term relationship. “You have to spice it up. You have to keep dating and stay friends,” Rocky said, adding that the couple often bond over games such as cards and dice. Expressing his affection for Rihanna, he remarked that keeping the connection alive is essential for their relationship to thrive.

Rocky also opened up about how becoming a father to a daughter has changed him emotionally. According to him, being a “girl dad” has made him more sensitive and deeply appreciative of women. He shared that watching his youngest daughter look at him fills him with emotion, adding that his love for Rihanna has only deepened as a result.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Rocky said that having a daughter has strengthened his respect for women, particularly mothers. He praised the physical and emotional journey of motherhood, calling it “mind-boggling”, and proudly noted that his daughter resembles him closely.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has continued to achieve major success with her make-up and lingerie brands in recent years. While her music career has taken a back seat, the global superstar remains one of the most influential figures in fashion and beauty.