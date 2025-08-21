‘Aathma Katha’ gets launched with a formal pooja ceremony

Hyderabad witnessed the grand launch of Aathma Katha, a film produced by Vaarahi Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., with traditional pooja rituals. Written and directed by Srinivas Gundreddy, the film features Gemini Suresh in the lead, alongside Akhila Nair. The supporting cast includes Sammeta Gandhi, Balagam Vijaya Lakshmi, Chintu, Dhanraj, Thagubothu Ramesh, Mahesh Vitta, Nookaraju, Gurrapu Vijay Kumar, D. Sudarshan Reddy, and Baba Shanker.

The technical crew boasts M.V. Gopi as cinematographer, Raghavendra Reddy as editor, and young talent Artham Vaarahi Shreyas as music director. The film is produced by Someshwar Rao under Vaarahi Entertainment. At the launch, the script was formally handed over by Producer’s Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar and Gemini Kiran, who also switched on the camera. In an emotional moment, Gemini Suresh’s mother, Gemini Subbalakshmi, gave the first clap.

Expressing gratitude, Gemini Suresh said, “This is my debut film and a dream I’ve nurtured for 18 years. Having my mother give the first clap is unforgettable. I believe the media and audience will bless this journey.” Actress Akhila Nair and senior actor Sammeta Gandhi also extended their best wishes, praising the film’s unique story.

Director Srinivas Gundreddy highlighted that the story itself is the true hero, while music director Shreyas, a Grade 6 student and multi-instrumentalist, thanked the team for trusting his talent.

With its heartfelt beginning and strong ensemble, Aathma Katha promises to be an inspiring project.