‘AAY’ success meet: Team celebrates overwhelming response

The team behind the film AAY, starring NarneNithiin and Nayan Sarika, held a success meet to celebrate the overwhelming response the movie has received since its release on August 15. Directed by Anji K Maniputhra and produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 Pictures, the film has garnered both critical and commercial success, with audiences praising its content and performances.

Producer Bunny Vas shared the film's remarkable journey, stating, "We started with 110 screens and have now expanded to 382. In the US, the film grew from 27 to 86 screens. AAY has proven that strong content and positive word of mouth can take a film far. The movie has grossed over 11 crore and continues to see 60-70% occupancy. Nithiin's keen judgment on scripts has been instrumental in this success."

SKN, who supported the project, praised the film's unique storyline and Nithiin's commitment to it. He emphasized the chemistry among the cast and the film's engaging music and visuals.

Director Anji K Maniputhra expressed gratitude for the audience's support, saying, "Releasing during a long weekend was a wise decision by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas. The audience's response, both in India and the US, has been incredible. This film is meant to be enjoyed in theaters."

NarneNithiin, the film's lead, thanked the audience for their support amidst strong competition, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew.

With its strong performances, engaging music, and relatable storyline, AAY continues to captivate audiences across all demographics.