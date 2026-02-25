‘Aaya Sher’ from ‘The Paradise’ turns up the heat

Natural Star Nani continues to build massive anticipation for his upcoming film The Paradise with the release of the lyrical video of the first single, Aaya Sher, unveiled to mark his birthday. After generating strong buzz with the initial promo, the full lyrical video has taken the hype several notches higher.

Composed by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, Aaya Sher is crafted as a full-blown mass anthem. The track blends thunderous percussion, festival-style rhythms, and a powerful fusion of folk and contemporary sounds, creating an addictive, high-energy listening experience. Kasarla Shyam’s punchy lyrics further elevate the song, with whistle-worthy lines designed to enhance the larger-than-life aura of Nani’s character.

Adding a raw and authentic edge to the track are the commanding folk vocals of Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Deviah, which give the song a rooted, earthy flavour. Visually, the lyrical video bursts with vibrancy—featuring bold choreography, dynamic group formations, colourful frames, and celebratory street-style aesthetics that turn the song into a grand spectacle.

Nani dominates the screen with a rugged, stylish makeover, pulling off trendy moves with effortless swag. His energetic presence, signature hookstep, and powerful screen aura make him the undeniable highlight of the video.

Director Srikanth Odela’s meticulous vision and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri’s uncompromised production values add scale and richness to every frame.

With its powerful music, massy lyrics, electrifying visuals, and Nani’s magnetic performance, Aaya Sher emerges as a complete mass package—designed for hype, crowds, and endless replays.