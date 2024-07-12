Aayushi Bhave reveals how her '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' character knows how to grab attention

Mumbai: Actress Aayushi Bhave, who stars in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', delved deep into her role as Bindu, sharing insights into her captivating and enigmatic character.

Talking about her role, Aayushi stated: "Bindu is among the most intriguing female characters you'll encounter. She is a captivating and beautiful woman with a knack for grabbing the attention of those she desires acknowledgement from. In the series, Bindu is portrayed as someone who can easily adapt her persona, keeping her true identity mysterious."

The show stars Rajveer Singh as Abhimanyu.

Speaking about her dynamics with Rajveer’s character, Aayushi said: “Her dynamic with Abhimanyu is a significant focus for her. She craves his attention and yearns for his gaze, similar to a woman enamoured with a man she deeply admires.”

“Around Rajveer, she exhibits a distinct demeanour, showcasing her interest in him. However, Rajveer's strong personality poses a challenge for her, as she is accustomed to having her desires fulfilled effortlessly,” shared Aayushi.

The actress concluded, saying, “Audiences can look forward to the intriguing chase between Rajveer and Bindu, unravelling her secretive and unpredictable nature, which promises an engaging experience. Playing Bindu allows me to delve into a whole different persona, and viewers will undoubtedly be captivated by her charm."

The show also stars Shambhavi Singh and Krip Suri in pivotal roles. It airs on Star Bharat.

Meanwhile, Aayushi has previously participated in the celebrity Marathi dance reality show 'Yuva Dancing Queen'. She has also been part of the multi-starrer Marathi film 'Tamasha LIVE' and starred in the movie 'Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey'.