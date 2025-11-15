Abhishek, Aishwarya to reunite on-screen after 15 years!

Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been at the centre of divorce rumours for the past few years, are once again making headlines—this time for a potential on-screen reunion. Reports have long suggested that the duo were living separately, with Aishwarya reportedly staying with daughter Aaradhya. Speculation also linked Abhishek to actress Nimrat Kaur, fuelling further gossip about their marriage. Though both actors have subtly dismissed these claims through public appearances and gestures, the rumours persisted across social media and entertainment circles.

Now, in an interesting twist, industry buzz indicates that Abhishek and Aishwarya may come together for a new Hindi film. If sources are to be believed, the couple has been approached to star in a remake of the 1973 classic Abhimaan. The original, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in a poignant story about a singing couple whose marriage trembles under the weight of ego and professional rivalry.

If finalised, this project would mark Abhishek and Aishwarya’s first collaboration in 15 years—their last being the 2010 film Raavan. Fans are particularly intrigued by the thematic connection, considering Abhimaan itself revolves around marital challenges and reconciliation.

For now, the project remains unconfirmed, with no official announcement from the actors or production teams. However, the possibility of seeing one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples together again on screen has certainly sparked excitement in the film industry and among fans alike.