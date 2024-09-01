‘Action King! Collection King! Dialogue Delivery King;’ says Rajinikanth about Balakrishna

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna has reached a remarkable milestone, completing 50 illustrious years as an actor in the Telugu film industry. To commemorate this significant achievement, a grand golden jubilee celebration is being held today at Novotel in Hyderabad, drawing together some of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema.

Among the attendees is none other than superstar Rajinikanth, who expressed his admiration and congratulations for Balakrishna’s incredible journey. In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Rajinikanth referred to Balakrishna as the "Action King! Collection King! Dialogue Delivery King!" and praised his "lovely brother" for his five-decade-long career in the film industry. "A great achievement! My heartfelt congratulations to him, and I wish him peace of mind, good health, and happiness for all his life. God bless," Rajinikanth wrote. The affectionate message quickly went viral, delighting fans of both legendary actors.

The event is set to be a star-studded affair, with many of India's biggest film stars expected to join in the celebration. The guest list includes luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Mammootty, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, and Allu Arjun. For Tollywood fans, this gathering is particularly momentous, as it brings together some of their favorite stars on one stage—a rare sight in the industry.

As Balakrishna's golden jubilee is celebrated, the event serves not only as a tribute to his enduring legacy in Telugu cinema but also as a moment of unity and reverence among the film fraternity. Fans eagerly anticipate the speeches, tributes, and shared memories that will mark this historic occasion, honoring one of the most revered actors in the industry.



