Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58

Mumbai: Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 58.

Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram.

She wrote "RIP" alongside a picture of her brother-in-law.

The cause of death was not known immediately.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes".

Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's "Zimmedaar". He then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was "Henna", directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.

In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with "PremGranth", starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama "Aa Ab Laut Chalen".

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.