Actor Nani pitches for plasma donations
Ranga Reddy: Tollywood actor Nani on Monday requested the recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma.
Nani further informed that plasma can be formed within two to three days in a healthy person and can save lives of two Covid-19 patients. Nani asked the interested people to contact Cyberabad police in this regard.
