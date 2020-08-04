 Top
Actor Nani pitches for plasma donations

Tollywood actor Nani on Monday requested the recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

Ranga Reddy: Tollywood actor Nani on Monday requested the recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma.

Nani further informed that plasma can be formed within two to three days in a healthy person and can save lives of two Covid-19 patients. Nani asked the interested people to contact Cyberabad police in this regard.

