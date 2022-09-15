Actor Sahil Arora's 'Good Night Sleep Tight' is about homicidal sleepwalking

Actor Sahil Arora who was previously seen in feature film "Beiimaan Love", award winning short film "Bhranti" and "First Interaction" and others is currently seen in short film "Good Night Sleep Tight" streaming on Hotstar.

Helmed by director Mihir Upadhyay, the film explores life and stress of a star cop ACP Singh played by Sahil Arora who is working on a high profile case of catching two serial murderers where he is suffering from sleepwalking disorder which it inturns to homicide.

Sharing about how he prepared for a mentally complex role he tells "The story itself allowed me to research about homicidal sleepwalking and I was completely stupefied to know that there have been so many cases around the world pertaining to this disorder. I'd heard stories since childhood through friends about sleepwalking so, with the help of a little guidance and doing my research as to how the body behaves I managed to pull through this role. It required action sequences in the film so a lot of thought went into how the body should behave and it seems that people are in a dream but remain active to walk, run or drive etc at a subconscious level believing it to be a reality at that point of time. So yes, it was an endearing challenge to perform."

He says, "I took a lot of references from online news and articles. We were actually putting a lot of these stories in the film as well so it was provided by the director, also a few references of what people had experienced around them helped me to prepare for the role."

Giving insight about the story he says, "The story revolves around the cop who has been put in charge to catch hold of two notorious criminals under his jurisdiction who have been a threat to society along with the police as they are on a murder spree. Due to which, the ACP has been working on this case day in and out to catch hold of them experiencing sleeplessness which aggravates his condition of sleep walking even more. Within the time span of putting them behind bars and himself committing heinous crime the same night is the story that engulfs you to watch it."

Speaking about how did the whole idea of creating a film on the subject of Homicidal Sleepwalking came up he states, "This story was narrated to me by the director to give my view point on the plot. When I read it, I immediately fell in love with the character of ACP Abhimanyu Singh. It was through Mihir's vision (the director) that I was convinced that I can perform this role, even though I was not his first choice. I told him that I will help him out in whichever way he needs my contribution as I loved the entire plot and vision behind it. Ultimately, my prayer was heard and I got this role which turned out great for me."

Lastly adding about his upcoming projects, he tells, "I have an upcoming web show to be released and another crime drama short film in the pipeline."