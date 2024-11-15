Actor Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Leaks Online Hours After Theatrical Release

Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated fantasy thriller, ‘Kanguva,’ has faced an unfortunate leak online just hours after its theatrical release on November 14. Despite the team's efforts to curb piracy, the film surfaced on numerous torrent and piracy sites, offering multiple download options, impacting its expected box office performance.

Reports indicate that ‘Kanguva’ is readily accessible on popular torrent platforms like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, and more. Viewers are downloading the film in various resolutions—1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and HD—making the film widely available across illegal streaming channels. Common search terms like "Kanguva Movie Download"

and "Kanguva HD Download" surged online, as fans looked for free, high-quality versions.

Besides well-known sites, ‘Kanguva’ has also appeared on Ibomma, Movierulz, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda, all providing unauthorized

streaming and download options. The leak has prompted a prompt response from the filmmakers, who issued warnings on social media, urging viewers to support the film legally and highlighting the detrimental effects of piracy on the film industry.

Despite piracy concerns, ‘Kanguva’ is projected to amass around Rs 6 crore on its opening day. The period drama, starring Suriya in dual roles, features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, marking their Tamil debut. The film follows two timelines, with Suriya portraying a warrior named ‘Kanguva’ in the past and a present-day character, Francis. The storyline explores reincarnation, with a central plot revolving around a child, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Early feedback from audiences and critics highlights Suriya’s standout performance, particularly in his dual portrayal. The impressive visuals, grand settings, and engaging storyline are receiving praise. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's warrior character and Disha Patani’s role as his love interest add a unique appeal to the film’s narrative.