Actor Vishal launches 'Trance Virtual Art Show'

The art works are a collection of mixed media paintings on canvas and card by Actor and Artist Maya Nelluri

Reputed South India Actor and Producer Vishal launched a one of its kind virtual art show "Trance" on Sunday. It is a collection of mixed media artworks on canvas and card of various sizes by Actor and Artist Maya Nelluri. "Trance" was launched on Stargaze, India's first AI-based video platform to interact with celebrities.

The paintings showcased in this immersive curated walk-through are primarily inspired by and are reflections of Lord Shiva. The overarching theme of this series is contemporary; abstract based in spirituality. Maya Nelluri, is heavily influenced by mythological imagery based in her Indian heritage as well as the use of modern painting techniques and colour schemes prevalent during her upbringing in Australasia. Temple bells, tripundra, lotus flowers, bel leaves, and the Sanskrit mantra Har Har Mahadev on the paintings radiate peace, love, hope and oneness with the universe. Every stroke within the painting is designed to lead the viewer into a cosmic utopia allowing them to exist in a peaceful "Trance".

Speaking about the art show Vishal said, "Virtual shows are the future of art shows. Trance is one-of-its-kind and is going to have a much wider reach. People all around the world will get to see the work. Exhibitions are great since we get to see different artist's paintings but this is a great way to reach out to far more people. It looks like it's going to be the thing for the future."

Expressing her excitement Maya Nelluri said, "I'm absolutely excited that a creative genius like Vishal launched this show. I can't wait for everyone to see all the paintings I've poured my heart into. And I'm very grateful to the team at Stargaze, Octospaces, and of course Rahul Reddy who made this happen."

A few special artworks from the collection will be given-away to art enthusiasts who participate in the upcoming interactions associated with the art show.