Actress Aakanksha Sareen spills beans on her role in Bajre Da Sitta

Model and actress Aakanksha Sareen, who hails from Punjab, best known for her hit songs like Teeji Seat, Dil Darda, Haveli, Pekeyan Nu and roles in films like Dulla Vaily, Jagga Jiunda E, Mitti: Virasat Babbaran Di, Amrindra Gill's Angrej and many more. Now she will be next seen in film titled 'Bajre Da Sitta' starring alongside Ammy Virk and Tania. Directed by Jass Grewal, Ammy Virk is also bankrolling the movie, with Shri Narotamji Films and Tips.



She recently shot for the film in Chandigarh and talks about her character. She says,"Baajre Da Sitta has offered me a role which I never did before. I was a bit confused before saying yes to it. It was something very new for me. As an artist, I really enjoyed doing it because there was a lot to explore and I got the opportunity to showcase my acting skills just the way I wanted to from a very long time."

Sharing her working experience with Ammy Virk she says, "My experience was wonderful. He is a great actor and a great human being at the same time. He always came on set and the moment he used to see me he used to come and greet me. He is super humble and very professional. I absolutely loved working with him. Also, he is my favourite punjabi singer and actor."

Talking about how she landed into the role she says, "So I got a call from the director of the film Jass Grewal who has directed many superhit Punjabi films before this being Rabb Da Radio, Daana Paani and Bailaras. I went to meet him and he narrated the character to me. I loved it but I was confused on whether I should do it or not but he encouraged me a lot and assured me that I was suitable for the role from his vision . Finally, I said yes and it happened."

She adds, "We shot the film in Chandigarh and nearby villages. It is a story of a family who stay in a village. It was super fun shooting there and the people around were really sweet and nice.The experience was beyond my imagination. It was just too good. In my 7 years of career, this was the first time I did this kind of a role and it really did satisfy me as an artist. I got to perform really well."