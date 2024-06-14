  • Menu
Actress Aishwarya Arjun wedding pics go viral

Actress Aishwarya Arjun wedding pics go viral
Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Action King Arjun, married actor Umapathy, son of Tamil comedian Thambi Ramaiah, at the Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Mandir.

The ceremonysaw attendance from numerous film industry celebrities.The bride dazzled in a red saree, while the groom wore an elegant cream-colored panchekattu. The wedding celebrations kicked off with a Haldi ceremony on June 7, followed by a Sangeet on June 8.

A grand reception is scheduled for June 14 at The Leela Palace, Chennai. Aishwarya made her film debut in 2013 with "PattathuYanaai" opposite Vishal and appeared in two more films in 2018. She was set to make her Telugu debut in a project directed by her father, starring opposite Vishwak Sen. However, the project was indefinitely shelved due to creative differences between Vishwak and Arjun.

