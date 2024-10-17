Actress Komolinii Majumder Shines in New Romantic Song "Barishen Bula Rhi Hai”

Komolinii Majumder, also known by her real name, Baishali Majumder, is known for her bold and captivating roles in various web series and is set to make a grand entry into the music world. The actress has been cast in the upcoming romantic track "Barishen Bula Rhi Hai," where she will be seen showcasing a softer side, far removed from her usual intense characters. The song is a collaboration with singer Utkarsh Saxena, whose growing reputation in the music industry adds to the excitement surrounding this release.

In this music video, Komolinii will share the screen with actor Mohd Sharia, famed for his performance in The Zoya Factor. Their on-screen pairing is already generating buzz among fans, eager to see their chemistry unfold in this romantic project. Mohd Sharia, recognized for his versatility, is a fitting co-star for Komolinii’s debut in the world of music videos, as both actors are expected to bring emotional depth and appeal to the song.

The song itself, "Barishen Bula Rhi Hai," promises to be a melodic and heartwarming experience. Utkarsh Saxena, who lends his soulful voice to the track, is expected to deliver a unique vocal performance that perfectly complements the emotional tone of the song. With a blend of Saxena’s soothing vocals, Komolinii and Sharia’s on-screen chemistry, and stunning visuals, the song is shaping up to be a memorable release.

Fans of Komolinii Majumder and romantic music alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of "Barishen Bula Rhi Hai," which is expected to be a refreshing and moving addition to the romantic genre. This new venture could well mark the beginning of Komolinii’s successful journey into the world of music videos.



