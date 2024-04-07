Actress Neha Joshi advocates natural skincare regimen for summer radiance

Amidst the scorching summer heat, actress Neha Joshi, famed for her role in 'Drishyam 2', divulged her skincare secrets, emphasizing the significance of adopting an organic and natural skincare routine to keep skin radiant and moisturized.

Portraying the character of Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', Neha shared her holistic approach to skincare. "Maintaining healthy skin is paramount, especially during the summer months," she affirmed. Neha stressed the importance of hydration, revealing her personal practice of consuming a minimum of three liters of water daily and carrying a water bottle during her outdoor shoots to combat the relentless heat waves.

Neha disclosed her reliance on organic and natural skincare products, including face oils and aloe vera gel, to shield her skin from the sun's harmful effects. "I opt for homemade face packs composed of milk, turmeric, honey, and scrubs to rejuvenate my skin," she added, advocating for the efficacy of curd in reducing tan naturally, a remedy she incorporates twice weekly into her skincare regimen.

Encouraging others to follow suit, Neha underscored the importance of protecting the scalp from sunburn by donning wide-brimmed hats or scarves. Furthermore, she cautioned against excessive heat styling, urging individuals to refrain from using flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers to prevent hair damage and dehydration during hot summer days.

Neha's dedication to natural skincare resonates with her commitment to holistic well-being, setting an example for her fans and followers. As temperatures soar, her advice serves as a guiding light for individuals seeking to maintain healthy, radiant skin through sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

In an industry often associated with glamour and extravagance, Neha Joshi's advocacy for natural skincare stands as a testament to the growing trend of embracing simplicity and authenticity in beauty routines.







