Actress Niharika NM calls ‘Mithra Mandali’ a refreshing entertainer

The upcoming Telugu entertainer Mithra Mandali, starring Priyadarshi and popular digital sensation Niharika NM, is gearing up for release on October 16. Directed by Vijayendar and produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Theegala under BV Works, the film is presented by Bunny Vas. Ahead of the release, Niharika NM interacted with the media and shared her experience working on her Telugu debut.

Niharika revealed that Mithra Mandali was actually her first signed film, even though her Tamil debut Perusu released earlier. “Since this film has a large ensemble cast, it took time to align everyone’s schedules. I’m happy it’s finally reaching the audience,” she said.

Talking about her role, she said, “I played a soft, subtle character—something very new for me. Unlike my influencer persona, this role allowed me to explore a fresh side of myself as a performer.”

She was all praise for her co-star Priyadarshi. “He’s a brilliant actor and a very grounded person. Even after the success of Court, he remains humble. It was a pleasure working with him,” she added.

On choosing future roles, Niharika said she now aims to break out of comedy stereotypes. “I don’t want to repeat myself. If I only wanted to do comedy, I could stick to Instagram reels,” she laughed.

Calling Mithra Mandali a fun-filled entertainer, she said audiences can expect a refreshing narrative filled with humour. “The Telugu industry has welcomed me with so much warmth. The director and producers treated me like family. I don’t think I’d find this comfort anywhere else,” she concluded.