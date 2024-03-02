Actress Seerat Kapoor credits father as her ‘biggest critic’ and support system

Actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her role as Mannat in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' recently opened up about the pivotal role her father plays in her life and career. Seerat fondly shared how her father, a source of inspiration, used to take her auditions to help her rehearse effectively for roles. She highlighted the comfort and guidance she received from her father, emphasizing his role as a friend, biggest critic, and inspiration. Seerat expressed her determination to give her best in her career, motivated by her father's unwavering support and valuable insights.

Seerat Kapoor's father, who pursued his passion for acting at the age of 40, serves as a guiding light, instilling in her the importance of fearlessly pursuing one's dreams. The actress acknowledged the continuous support from her family, with her father's active involvement in her early modeling endeavors and ongoing acting career. Seerat is currently portraying Mannat in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' where she stars alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan and Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat. The show explores themes of love, relationships, and the complexities of human emotions. Seerat Kapoor remains grateful for her family's unwavering support, particularly her father's multifaceted role in shaping her journey in the entertainment industry.