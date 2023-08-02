Live
CBI brings back rape accused from UAE
Kerala HC seeks state’s response to PIL on 5 year old Bihari girl’s rape and murder
Actor Sonu Sood backs AiR-Atman in Ravi’s fight for a dignified life for the homeless and destitute in India
Karnataka Government-Foxconn sign LOI, investments of Rs 5,000 Cr to generate 13,000 jobs
KCR orders to complete farmer loan waiver by September
Yum! Brands | Q2 2023 Results
Adah Sharma rushed to the hospital
After giving the second biggest hit of the year actress Adah Sharma has been seen promoting her upcoming show Commando where she reprises the role of Bhavana Reddy. She will be the connecting factor between the film and the series.
The actress today was rushed to the hospital in emergency right before the promotions and has been diagnosed with severe diarrhea and food allergy. She's currently under observation and the doctors are taking great care of her.
A source close to the artist said, "She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea today morning. Currently is under observation."
