Live
- Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20
- PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit
- Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali
- SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag
- Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar
- 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report
- Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP
- Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests
- Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor
- Foreigners enjoy food at Indira Rasoi
Adipurush' faces downfall on Monday
Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut teamed up for a mythological drama "Adipurush." Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this movie which hit...
Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut teamed up for a mythological drama "Adipurush." Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this movie which hit the screens worldwide last Friday.
By the end of its fourth day, the film had raked in a solid gross of Rs. 375 crores worldwide. However, compared to the first weekend, the movie slowed down a bit at the box office on Monday and managed to earn a sum of only Rs. 35 crores. Trade experts are expecting that the collections will pick up again.
In the film, Saif Ali Khan played the role of Ravana, while Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Trupti Toradmal, and others appeared in prominent roles.
The movie is bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles and features Ajay-Atul music.