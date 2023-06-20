Adipurush' faces downfall on Monday

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and director Om Raut teamed up for a mythological drama "Adipurush." Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this movie which hit the screens worldwide last Friday.

By the end of its fourth day, the film had raked in a solid gross of Rs. 375 crores worldwide. However, compared to the first weekend, the movie slowed down a bit at the box office on Monday and managed to earn a sum of only Rs. 35 crores. Trade experts are expecting that the collections will pick up again.

In the film, Saif Ali Khan played the role of Ravana, while Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Trupti Toradmal, and others appeared in prominent roles.

The movie is bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles and features Ajay-Atul music.