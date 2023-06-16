Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

The highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has been released today in theaters worldwide. Directed by Om Raut, this pan-Indian film features Kriti Sanon in the leading female role.

Exciting news confirms that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for this epic drama. However, viewers will have to wait until September 2023 to enjoy the movie on the platform.

Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Sunny Singh, and other talented actors have played pivotal roles in this joint project by T-Series and Retrophiles. Stay tuned to this page for more intriguing updates on OTT platforms.