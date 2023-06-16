  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed
x
Highlights

The highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has been released today in theaters worldwide.

The highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has been released today in theaters worldwide. Directed by Om Raut, this pan-Indian film features Kriti Sanon in the leading female role.

Exciting news confirms that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for this epic drama. However, viewers will have to wait until September 2023 to enjoy the movie on the platform.

Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Sunny Singh, and other talented actors have played pivotal roles in this joint project by T-Series and Retrophiles. Stay tuned to this page for more intriguing updates on OTT platforms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X