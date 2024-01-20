Aditi Rao Hydari shares tale of her favourite little black bindi

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared a touching anecdote about her evolving relationship with the traditional bindi, or 'bottu,' as it is known in Hyderabad. Born in Hyderabad to a Muslim father and a practicing Buddhist mother, Aditi initially had reservations about wearing the bindi, considering it an integral part of southern Indian tradition. In a nostalgic Instagram post featuring stunning pictures of herself in a black lehenga, she opened up about her childhood reluctance to wear the bindi.

Aditi reminisced about watching her mother apply a kumkum bindi made from turmeric, admiring her natural glow without any makeup. Despite this, Aditi resisted wearing the bindi during her dance classes, opting for a simple look with a neat braid and no fuss. However, her perspective changed during the shooting of 'Kaatru Veliyidai' with director Mani Ratnam. Through costume trials and filming in various locations like Ooty, Ladakh, and Serbia, Aditi developed a fondness for the little black dot on her forehead.

In her heartfelt note, Aditi expressed her attachment to the bindi, which she now affectionately calls her "favourite little black bottu." The Instagram post showcased Aditi in an elegant black lehenga with intricate embroidery, paired with matching accessories. Her neutral makeup and signature hairstyle complemented the overall look.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her roles in films like 'Delhi 6' and 'Padmaavat,' recently appeared in the Tamil movie 'Hey Sinamika.' She has upcoming projects like 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness' in her pipeline, promising continued excellence in her versatile career.