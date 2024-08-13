Aditi Sharma: 'Not doing television right now, maybe next year will do a TV show'

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Sharma, who is currently starring in the teleplay 'Janpath Kiss' has shared that she is not doing television right now, but maybe next year she will do a TV show.

Last seen in the 2022 TV show 'Katha Ankahee', Aditi has opened up on making a comeback on TV with a lead role.

She told IANS: "There are a couple of Punjabi films that I am working on right now. Right now I am not doing television, maybe next year I will do a TV show."

Speaking about shooting for the play 'Janpath Kiss', Aditi told IANS: "It was the first time that we were recording a play, and performing it on stage is very different. and we had no idea how we would record it and do it. Rehearsing was a lot of fun. There were a lot of actors from Delhi theatre groups. It was wonderful to work with them and learn from them."

On what she feels about the transition of plays from traditional theatre to digital platforms, Aditi, who rose to fame with 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj' shared: "I feel performing or watching actors live on the stage is a different experience altogether. I have worked in a lot of mediums-- like TV, films, theatre... But I feel as an actor the kind of kick you get on the stage is absolutely different."

"So digitising it, recording and archiving it, as it is happening with a lot of plays now... So I think it's a very good thing for the future, but watching it live is something different. I think it is a fantastic thing to make it reach a larger audience, as they are being dubbed in different languages. People in different cities can also watch it. It's a wonderful thing for the future," she said.

In 'Janpath Kiss', she plays an air hostess who is thrust into media attention by a random incident in a public place.

If the emotional connection with the audience is different in a digitised play, Aditi said: "I don't think the connection is that different. But of course the experience is different. I think if the camera setup is good, how we did it here, and we were asked not to really bother about the cameras, so I think it was fantastic."

Talking about the social media validation, and if she believes followers are important for her, Aditi added: "I just feel it's too much of social media happening. I know people are concerned, even casting people they check your Instagram. I think it's a very weird phase in society right now, where we are, everything we do, people just want to upload a story."

"I think it's a little too much of it I feel. And it is hampering personal communication, relationships and I think it should be used more for marketing. I think it's too much of social media right now," concluded Aditi.

'Janpath Kiss' is filmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and directed by Ranjit Kapoor. It stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Upadhyay and Vinit Kumar and can be watched on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight.



