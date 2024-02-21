After Big B, Mahesh Babu collaborates with PhonePe

Celebrated Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu, known for his recent appearance in "Guntur Kaaram" alongside Sreeleela, has once again made waves, this time by collaborating with the leading digital payment service provider, PhonePe. The actor has lent his distinctive voice to announce payments on PhonePe smart speakers, a move that follows the footsteps of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who did the same for the platform in 2023. With this collaboration, Mahesh Babu becomes the sole Indian actor to lend his voice to PhonePe after the legendary Big B.

The partnership between Mahesh Babu and PhonePe marks a significant venture into the realm of voice-assisted transactions, allowing users to experience a more personalized and engaging payment process. The actor's association with PhonePe adds a unique touch to the platform, enhancing the user experience and creating a memorable connection between the audience and the digital payment service.

While Mahesh Babu has been captivating audiences on the silver screen with his stellar performances, this collaboration showcases his versatility and willingness to embrace new-age technologies. By associating with PhonePe, he not only expands his reach but also contributes to the growing trend of celebrities aligning with digital platforms to enhance user engagement.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a global project alongside the masterful director SS Rajamouli. The pre-production phase is currently underway, generating considerable buzz and excitement among fans and the film fraternity. As details about this highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB 29, gradually unfold, the collaboration promises to be a cinematic spectacle, further solidifying Mahesh Babu's status as a versatile and influential figure in the Indian film industry.

As fans eagerly await more updates on both Mahesh Babu's cinematic endeavors and his association with PhonePe, the actor continues to make headlines and stay at the forefront of the entertainment and technology realms, showcasing his enduring popularity and appeal. Stay tuned for further developments and announcements from Mahesh Babu and his exciting projects in the coming months