After Parting Ways with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Is Dhanush Really Linked to Mrunal Thakur?

South Indian celebrity gossip News: Actor Dhanush could be dating Mrunal Thakur. Dhanush Mrunal Thakur dating rumours of the two have only heightened the dating rumours between them. Dhanush was spotted attending Mrunal’s birthday party on August 1.

Prior to this, Dhanush was also spotted flying down to Mumbai for a special screening of the film Son of Sardaar 2 that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn. The film was released on August 1. A video of Dhanush’s warm Mrunal Thakur love life at the event was shared on X.

The short video shows Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur having a little chat. Mrunal also rested against Dhanush to say something in private. “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating?” the caption read.

Social media users couldn’t help but comment on the Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth divorce.

“It’s unconfirmed but there are some celebrity dating rumours in India”, a user wrote. “I think they are friends only”, another one commented. “Really? I can’t believe this”, a person wrote.

Last month, in July, Mrunal Thakur was spotted at a party for the upcoming Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein that is produced by and written by Kanika Dhillon. Kriti Sanon is also part of the film which is directed by Anand L Rai.

On July 3, Kanika Dhillon posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that gave suckers a regard into the party. The first picture showed Mrunal Thakur sharing a frame with Dhanush. The two were seen smiling at the camera. The film crew of Tere Ishk Mein was also seen in the background.

The side text read, “Our hearts are full! Our OG Raanjhanaa in the house Dhanush - we love you! With friends old and new - big smiles, bigger hearts! Thankful for the memories.”

Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has yet commented on or denied Dhanush new relationship 2025.